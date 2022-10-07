Coolest day yet this fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The last day of the work week will bring chilly high and low temperatures to the 1011 region. A band of rain and isolated showers will push through portions of southern Nebraska in the morning before we see clearing skies by the afternoon. A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning has been issued for areas across Nebraska for Saturday morning.

Friday morning will start of chilly and cool for the 1011 region...Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory until 10 AM CDT for portions of northern Nebraska.

Until 10 AM Friday (KOLN)

Friday high temperatures will be significantly below average for this time of year and will be the coolest day we have seen yet this fall season. High temperatures will only top out in the 50s for most of the 1011 region with a few upper 40s in the southwest. A band of moderate rain will move through along and south of the I-80 corridor this morning but will clear out by the afternoon. An isolated shower or two is possible in Lancaster County through the morning. Skies will start off mostly cloudy but will eventually dissipate and leave mostly sunny condition by the afternoon.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Heading into the overnight hours we will see clear skies... which will allow temperatures to tumble into the 20s and 30s. Many areas will see temperatures near or below freezing. A Frost Advisory has been issued for much of the western half of Nebraska from 1 AM CDT to 9 AM CDT Saturday morning. A Freeze Warning has been issued for much of eastern and portion of central and northern Nebraska from 1 AM to 9 AM Saturday. Make sure to cover/take in those plants and pets as well as check exposed pipes.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

1 AM CDT to 9 AM CDT Saturday (KOLN)

Saturday will bring a little more sunshine and “warmer” temperatures to the 1011 region. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and we will have a southwesterly breeze from 10-15 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Overnight low temperatures will be be in the 30s and 40s which is much more mild compared to Saturday morning... but will still be below average for this time of year.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.