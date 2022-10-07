Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are a few events you can check out in Lincoln this weekend.

Fall Parade Of Homes

The Parade of Homes offers potential home buyers a great opportunity to walk through brand-new homes and meet the builders. The Fall Parade of Homes began Sunday, October 2 and will run through Sunday, October 9. The homes will be open 6-8pm during the week and 1-6pm Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for a full listing of homes.

Friday 6-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1-6 p.m.; Free

Lincoln High School Theatre Presents SeussOdyssey

Homer’s Odyssey is transformed into the style of Dr. Seuss. Complete with a Cyclops (“Oh the sights you can spy with only one eye!”), the slaughter of the suitors acted out with teddy bears and the sorceress Circe serving up crew members with a side of green eggs. The SeussOdyssey is a hilarious and speedy reimagining of the classic epic.

Friday 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Tickets start at $5

Deer Spring Winery Presents 15 Year Anniversary Celebration

Deer Springs Winery is so excited to toast this huge milestone and they hope you’re able to join them this weekend. There are events all weekend. Check out their website for a listing of events.

Friday 7-9 p.m., Saturday 5:30 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.; Free

Aaron Watson

For over 20 years now, Aaron Watson has traveled the land as country’s ultimate underdog troubadour, a truly independent artist with the spirit of the American frontier in his veins and a self-made empire to match. Working without corporate backers, he has nonetheless reached the Top 10 of Billboard’s Country Album chart five separate times - an impressive feat by any standard. You don’t want to miss this show!

Friday 9 p.m.; Tickets start at $20 in advance, $25 day of show

Family Fun Oktoberfest

Join American Historical Society of Germans from Russia for a family fun Oktoberfest. They will have free drinks and food, including runzas from Runza. Activities include German Russian games, an open house and a bouncy house!

Saturday 4-6:30 p.m.; Free

Second Annual AAA Lincoln Touch a Truck Event

There will be multiple public agencies bringing vehicles including a State Patrol Squad, Lincoln Police Department Vehicles, Fire Truck, AAA Tow Truck, Ghostbusters Nebraska, 10/11 News Weather Vehicle and others. This event is open to the public with free admission and is family friendly. The event will occur outdoors rain or shine, so be prepared either way. In addition to traffic-safety themed giveaways, there are also photo opportunities and a toy car we will be raffled off.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Free

