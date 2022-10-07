H.S. Football Highlights & Scores: Thursday, Oct. 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
H.S. Football Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 1
Ainsworth 36, St. Mary’s 30
Arapahoe 69, Southern Valley 42
Beatrice 42, Crete 14
Fullerton 60, Giltner 22
Garden County 58, Banner County 8
Gordon/Rushville 56, West Holt 19
Gretna 41, Papillion-LaVista South 27
Loomis 52, Medicine Valley 16
Millard South 49, Columbus 7
North Platte 56, Lincoln Northeast 7
Omaha Roncalli 45, Fort Calhoun 21
Omaha South 57, Omaha Northwest 22
Papillion-LaVista 39, Omaha Central 14
Sandhills/Thedford 51, Leyton 12
Shelton 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 14
