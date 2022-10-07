H.S. Football Highlights & Scores: Thursday, Oct. 6

Highlights of Thursday's high school football games across the area.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

H.S. Football Scoreboard

Thursday, Oct. 1

Ainsworth 36, St. Mary’s 30

Arapahoe 69, Southern Valley 42

Beatrice 42, Crete 14

Fullerton 60, Giltner 22

Garden County 58, Banner County 8

Gordon/Rushville 56, West Holt 19

Gretna 41, Papillion-LaVista South 27

Loomis 52, Medicine Valley 16

Millard South 49, Columbus 7

North Platte 56, Lincoln Northeast 7

Omaha Roncalli 45, Fort Calhoun 21

Omaha South 57, Omaha Northwest 22

Papillion-LaVista 39, Omaha Central 14

Sandhills/Thedford 51, Leyton 12

Shelton 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 14

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
Court records provide new details about Lincoln girl accused of killing father
The site of a serious crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle Wednesday.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Cotner and O Street, passenger in hospital
The state patrol believes the remains found in Clay County are those of Jasmine Garnett.
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
Alexis Kelly
Lincoln Police arrest 18-year-old driver in August crash that killed motorcyclist
Dylan Will
Driver arrested in fatal Labor Day crash in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

ed
Huskers arrive in New Jersey ahead of Friday game at Rutgers
ed
Huskers set for first true road game at Rutgers
vb
HS Volleyball: Kearney Catholic vs. Lincoln Lutheran
sb
Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest win district softball championships