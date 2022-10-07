Huskers arrive in New Jersey ahead of Friday game at Rutgers

1011 NOW's Eddie Messel reports from New Jersey ahead of the Huskers' game at Rutgers.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team arrived in New Jersey late Thursday afternoon for its upcoming game against Rutgers. The Huskers play the Scarlet Knights on Friday at 6:00 p.m. (CDT). The game will be televised on FS1.

Nebraska enters with a 2-3 record (1-1 Big Ten). The Huskers beat Indiana on Saturday, 35-21, which snapped their conference losing streak. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph says his team has a renewed sense of confidence, which has led to a spirited week of practice.

1011 NOW’s Eddie Messel is in Piscataway, as the Huskers seek their first win away from Lincoln since 2020. Watch for reports on Friday leading up to the game, along with highlights and postgame reaction during 1011 NOW at 10pm.

