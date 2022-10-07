Huskers arrive in New Jersey ahead of Friday game at Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team arrived in New Jersey late Thursday afternoon for its upcoming game against Rutgers. The Huskers play the Scarlet Knights on Friday at 6:00 p.m. (CDT). The game will be televised on FS1.

Nebraska enters with a 2-3 record (1-1 Big Ten). The Huskers beat Indiana on Saturday, 35-21, which snapped their conference losing streak. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph says his team has a renewed sense of confidence, which has led to a spirited week of practice.

