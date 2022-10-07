Huskers sweep Michigan State, improve to 13-1

The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team swept Michigan State 25-18, 25-23, 25-9 on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. The Huskers extended their Big Ten record to 5-0 and moved to 13-1 this season. The Spartans dropped to 10-6 and 1-4 in the Big Ten.

Bekka Allick had eight kills and three blocks and hit .636 to pace the Huskers to a .358 hitting percentage as a team. Madi Kubik posted eight kills, and Whitney Lauenstein also had eight kills to go with four blocks and a .462 hitting percentage. Kaitlyn Hord connected for six kills on .500 hitting with a match-high six blocks. Combined with Allick, the Husker middle blockers had 14 kills on 21 swings with two errors (.571) and nine blocks.

Lindsay Krause chipped in five kills, and Maggie Mendelson added four kills on five swings (.800) with a pair of blocks. Anni Evans set 15 assists, while Kennedi Orr put up 13. Lexi Rodriguez had a team-high 11 digs.

Nebraska had advantages in kills (40-26), digs (32-29) and blocks (9-4). Service aces were even at 5-5, while the Huskers committed two more service errors than Michigan State (7-5). Kenzie Knuckles had two aces for the Big Red.

While the Huskers hit better than .300 for the seventh time in 14 matches, their nation’s top-ranked defense performed admirably once again, holding the Spartans to .031 for the match. Aliyah Moore had seven kills to lead the Spartans.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.