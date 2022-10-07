Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews return from Florida

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews travelled back to Lincoln from Florida on Friday. LES crews joined New Symrna Beach and other mutual aid crews to assist with restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian.

“The crews were stationed in New Smyrna Beach, FL,” said Sally Jarecke, Communications Specialist. “They primarily performed blind alley repairs, or repairs in areas where trucks were not able to access. They also participated with other mutual aid crews and the local utility in an overnight effort to replace an overhead static line near a roadway.”

The LES crews arrived in Lincoln via Highway 2 at 3 p.m. The various LES crews will then returned to their designated locations.

