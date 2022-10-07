Outdoor retailer REI keeping stores closed on Black Friday permanently

After seven years deciding year to year, REI dumps Black Friday permanently.
After seven years deciding year to year, REI dumps Black Friday permanently.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson/File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Retailer REI is dumping Black Friday permanently.

For the last seven years, the retailer has closed its doors on the day after Thanksgiving to give its employees a day off.

It was a decision made year to year, but now the company is making it permanent.

The outdoor clothing and gear seller is also expanding the concept.

Starting this year, every part of its business will close every year on Black Friday. That means all 178 stores, distribution locations, call centers and headquarters will be closed.

The company said it would instead pay its 16,000 workers to spend time outside doing absolutely anything aside from shopping that day.

Shoppers can still place an order on the company’s website on Black Friday, but order processing and shipping won’t begin until the following day.

The Black Friday closure is bucking the recent trend of more retailers deciding to keep their stores open during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of a serious crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle Wednesday.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Cotner and O Street, passenger in hospital
The state patrol believes the remains found in Clay County are those of Jasmine Garnett.
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse
Reports: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign
LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
Court records provide new details about Lincoln girl accused of killing father
Former Husker announces his run for Mayor
Former Husker announces his run for Mayor

Latest News

Kristi Cadenbach, Lincoln, received a voicemail from a scammer pretending to be with the U.S....
BBB: Scammers target student loan borrowers waiting for forgiveness applications
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies found in liberated zones
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school district suspends entire police force after outrage
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs