Sports Overtime - Fri, Oct. 7

(Brett Carlsen | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 7 of the 2022 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Humphrey St. Francis 1, Walthill 0

Lincoln East 28, Lincoln High 7

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 45, Fort Calhoun 21

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alliance: McCook VS Alliance

@ Amherst: Centura VS Amherst

@ Arcadia-Loup City: Ravenna VS Arcadia-Loup City

@ Archbishop Bergan: Aquinas Catholic VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arlington: Schuyler VS Arlington

@ Arthur County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Arthur County

@ Auburn: Syracuse VS Auburn

@ Aurora: Adams Central VS Aurora

@ Battle Creek: Cedar Catholic VS Battle Creek

@ Bellevue West: Bellevue East VS Bellevue West

@ Bennington: Omaha Westview VS Bennington

@ Blair: Elkhorn High VS Blair

@ Bloomfield: Wausa VS Bloomfield

@ Boys Town: Ashland-Greenwood VS Boys Town

@ Bridgeport: Morrill VS Bridgeport

@ Broken Bow: Minden VS Broken Bow

@ CWC: Boyd County VS CWC

@ Cambridge: Bayard VS Cambridge

@ Centennial: Wilber-Clatonia VS Centennial

@ Central City: Pierce VS Central City

@ Central Valley: Burwell VS Central Valley

@ Columbus Lakeview: Douglas County West VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Cozad: Sidney VS Cozad

@ Crawford: Hay Springs VS Crawford

@ Creek Valley: Potter-Dix VS Creek Valley

@ Creighton: Randolph VS Creighton

@ Cross County: Clarkson/Leigh VS Cross County

@ David City: Yutan VS David City

@ Deshler: Axtell VS Deshler

@ Diller-Odell: BDS VS Diller-Odell

@ Dorchester: Lewiston VS Dorchester

@ Dundy County Stratton: Hitchcock County VS Dundy County Stratton

@ EPPJ: Niobrara/Verdigre VS EPPJ

@ East Butler: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS East Butler

@ Elba: St. Edward VS Elba

@ Elm Creek: Twin Loup VS Elm Creek

@ Elmwood-Murdock: Weeping Water VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Fairbury: St. Paul VS Fairbury

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Johnson-Brock VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Fillmore Central: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Fillmore Central

@ Franklin: Harvard VS Franklin

@ Gibbon: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Gibbon

@ Grand Island: Elkhorn South VS Grand Island

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Wisner-Pilger VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Hampton: Heartland Lutheran VS Hampton

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Hemingford: Kimball VS Hemingford

@ Hershey: Valentine VS Hershey

@ Hi-Line: Alma VS Hi-Line

@ Holdrege: Gothenburg VS Holdrege

@ Howells-Dodge: Winside VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Hyannis: Anselmo-Merna VS Hyannis

@ Johnson County Central: EMF VS Johnson County Central

@ Kearney Catholic: Ord VS Kearney Catholic

@ Kenesaw: Blue Hill VS Kenesaw

@ Lexington: Lincoln Northwest VS Lexington

@ Lincoln Christian: Falls City VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln North Star: Norfolk VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Pius X: Waverly VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Louisville: Bishop Neumann VS Louisville

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Elkhorn Valley VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Madison: Twin River VS Madison

@ Malcolm: Lincoln Lutheran VS Malcolm

@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Bertrand VS Maywood-Hayes Center

@ Mead: Omaha Christian Academy VS Mead

@ Meridian: Parkview Christian VS Meridian

@ Millard West: Lincoln Southeast VS Millard West

@ Minatare: South Platte VS Minatare

@ Mitchell: Chase County VS Mitchell

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Elkhorn North VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Mullen: South Loup VS Mullen

@ Nebraska Christian: Sutton VS Nebraska Christian

@ Nebraska City: Raymond Central VS Nebraska City

@ Nebraska Lutheran: Palmer VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Norris: Gross Catholic VS Norris

@ North Bend Central: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS North Bend Central

@ North Central: Neligh-Oakdale VS North Central

@ Northwest: Gering VS Northwest

@ ONeill: Boone Central VS ONeill

@ Oakland-Craig: Tekamah-Herman VS Oakland-Craig

@ Ogallala: Chadron VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Conestoga VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Bryan: Millard North VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Buena Vista: Plattsmouth VS Omaha Buena Vista

@ Omaha Burke: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Burke

@ Omaha Concordia: Platteview VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha North: Fremont VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Ralston VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Omaha Westside: Kearney VS Omaha Westside

@ Osceola: High Plains Community VS Osceola

@ Overton: Ansley-Litchfield VS Overton

@ Pender: Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS Pender

@ Perkins County: Maxwell VS Perkins County

@ Ponca: Norfolk Catholic VS Ponca

@ Riverside: Pleasanton VS Riverside

@ Sandy Creek: Heartland VS Sandy Creek

@ Scottsbluff: Hastings VS Scottsbluff

@ Scotus Central Catholic: Wahoo VS Scotus Central Catholic

@ Seward: York VS Seward

@ Shelby-Rising City: Cedar Bluffs VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Silver Lake: Lawrence-Nelson VS Silver Lake

@ Sioux County: Cody-Kilgore VS Sioux County

@ South Sioux City: Lincoln Southwest VS South Sioux City

@ Southern: Palmyra VS Southern

@ Southwest: Brady VS Southwest

@ Stanton: Bancroft-Rosalie VS Stanton

@ Sterling: Pawnee City VS Sterling

@ Stuart: Santee VS Stuart

@ Summerland: Plainview VS Summerland

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Red Cloud VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: McCool Junction VS Superior

@ Sutherland: Sandhills Valley VS Sutherland

@ TCNE (Tri County Northeast): Crofton VS TCNE (Tri County Northeast)

@ Thayer Central: Freeman VS Thayer Central

@ Tri County: Milford VS Tri County

@ Wakefield: Homer VS Wakefield

@ Wallace: Paxton VS Wallace

@ Wayne: West Point-Beemer VS Wayne

@ Wood River: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Wood River

@ Wynot: Osmond VS Wynot

Local Sports Scores

Huskers face off against Rutgers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska heads on the road for the first time in six weeks, as it will travel to New Jersey for a Friday evening matchup with Rutgers in Piscataway. Game time from SHI Stadium is set for shortly after 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. local), with FS1 providing national television coverage.

LNW high school basketball will not include varsity

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Northwest High School will only play junior varsity, reserve and freshman level games for both girls and boys basketball this season.

Huskers arrive in New Jersey ahead of Friday game at Rutgers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
1011 NOW's Eddie Messel reports from New Jersey ahead of the Huskers' game at Rutgers.

Huskers set for first true road game at Rutgers

Updated: 17 hours ago
1011 NOW's Eddie Messel reports from New Jersey ahead of the Huskers' game at Rutgers.

HS Volleyball: Kearney Catholic vs. Lincoln Lutheran

Updated: 17 hours ago
Lincoln Lutheran defeats Kearney Catholic in a rematch of last year's Class C1 championship match.

Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest win district softball championships

Updated: 17 hours ago
A pair of Lincoln softball teams won District Championships on Thursday.

H.S. Football Highlights & Scores: Thursday, Oct. 6

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Lincoln East pulled away to beat Lincoln High, while Lincoln Northeast dropped a home game to North Platte. Plus, highlights from Beatrice's win at Crete.

HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 6)

Updated: 18 hours ago
Highlights of Thursday's high school football games across the area.

Huskers sweep Michigan State, improve to 13-1

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
Three players had eight kills to help the Nebraska volleyball team sweep Michigan State.

Royals announce Mike Matheny, Cal Eldred will not return next season

Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT
|
By KCTV5 Staff
The Royals have announced that Manager Mike Matheny and Pitching Coach Cal Eldred will not return for the 2023 season.