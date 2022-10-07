Warming back up this weekend

By Brandon Rector
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cold start Saturday, a warming trend is in the forecast for the rest of the weekend and early next week. For those wanting some precipitation, there are a few rain chances in the next seven days. Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be breezy.

Most of Nebraska is in a Freeze Warning from 1am to 9am CDT Saturday. For those not in the Freeze Warning, a Frost Advisory is in place. Lows temperatures should be in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Saturday will be mainly sunny and warmer with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 60s to around 70. Winds becoming southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Freeze Warning in effect for most of Nebraska and part of Northeast Kansas from 1am to 9am CDT...
Freeze Warning in effect for most of Nebraska and part of Northeast Kansas from 1am to 9am CDT Saturday. Frost Advisory in effect for part of the panhandle and Southern Nebraska as well as Northern Kansas from 1am to 9am CDT Saturday.(KOLN)
Saturday Morning Low Temperatures
Saturday Morning Low Temperatures(KOLN)
Saturday Afternoon High Temperatures
Saturday Afternoon High Temperatures(KOLN)

Sunday looks to be mostly sunny with the warming trend continuing. Morning low temperatures will be in the mid 30s to low 40s with afternoon high temperatures in the 70s. Winds should be west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Morning Low Temperatures
Sunday Morning Low Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday Afternoon High Temperatures
Sunday Afternoon High Temperatures(KOLN)

Temperatures look to remain above average through the first half of next week before it cools down again. Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy days. There is a chance of rain both of those days as well.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

