Car crashes into south Lincoln house

A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday.
A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday.

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.

The cause of this incident is still under investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest updates.

