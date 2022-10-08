Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln

(WABI)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday.

According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.

The suspects demanded that the victims give them their valuables. One of the victims gave the suspects their wallet. The suspects then fled the area.

LPD said around $39 in personal items were stolen.

This incident remains under investigation. The Lincoln Police Department asks those with additional information to call the LPD non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.

