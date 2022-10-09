19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Platte

By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A 19-year-old was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North Platte on Saturday.

The North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department responded to the report of a shooting near East Fourth Street and Eastman Avenue at 11:34 p.m.

According to NPPD, a 19-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound to the chest. Preliminary information indicates a disturbance occurred between two male suspects, resulting in one suspect shooting the other and fleeing the scene.

The 19-year-old victim was transported to Great Plains Health with life-threatening injuries. He was later transferred to an Omaha medical facility.

At around 4:18 a.m., 18-year-old Ryland Clemmons was arrested in relationship to the shooting. He was incarcerated at the Lincoln County Detention Center for First-Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon During the Commission of a Felony.

NNPD said investigators have worked through the night collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Two search warrants have been served and the investigation remains active at this time.

