Huskers sweep Michigan to end road trip

The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team won its seventh straight match with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 sweep at No. 24 Michigan in front of 3,566 at the Crisler Center on Saturday night.

Lexi Rodriguez had a season-high 25 digs in the three-set match to go with a pair of aces to spark the Huskers, who are now 14-1 and 6-0 in the Big Ten.

Madi Kubik led the attack with 15 kills on .519 hitting, while Whitney Lauenstein had 10 kills and six blocks. The Huskers hit .330 and held Michigan, the top hitting team in the Big Ten entering the match, to .184. The Huskers outblocked the Wolverines, 11-2, and had six service aces while yielding none to Michigan.

Ally Batenhorst stepped into the lineup for the Huskers on Saturday night and contributed seven kills and two blocks. Lindsay Krause had six kills without an error for a .353 hitting percentage with three blocks. The Husker middle blockers were active once again for NU, as Kaitlyn Hord had four kills and seven blocks while hitting .333, and Maggie Mendelson had three kills and four blocks on .300 hitting. Mendelson also served two of the Huskers’ six aces.

Kennedi Orr had 26 assists and six digs, and Anni Evans chipped in 13 assists.

Kenzie Knuckles added seven digs. Kendall Murray had 13 kills to lead the Wolverines (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten).

