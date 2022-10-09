Lincoln Lutheran tops GICC to claim Centennial Conference Tournament Championship

Highlights of the Centennial Conference Volleyball Championship between GICC and Lincoln Lutheran.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Centennial Conference Tournament championship match looked like a state championship match on Saturday. GICC and Lincoln Lutheran played a high-level, back-and-forth thriller that the Warriors won in three sets (22-25, 25-17, 25-21). Lincoln Lutheran claims back-to-back conference titles for the first time in program history.

The Warriors were led by Abby Wachal’s 17 kills, while junior outside hitter Sophie Wohlgemuth added 11 kills.

After trailing early, GICC rallied to win the opening set, 25-22. Carolyn Maser and Lucy Ghaifan turned away a Wachal attack on set point to give the Crusaders the lead.

The Warriors, however, relied on scrappy defense down the stretch. Libero Keri Leimbach finished with 33 digs.

With the win, Lincoln Lutheran improved to 29-0, while GICC fell to 23-2. Both of GICC’s losses this season are to undefeated teams.

