LPS students participates in college and career fairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Free Application for Federal Student Aid opened on Oct. 1, turning heads towards college applications. Between 60% to 70% of Lincoln Public Schools college-age students will go to a two or four-year college.

LPS students participated in in-house college and career fairs this week. Regional colleges and professional organizations sent representatives to meet with students.

“All of the different options here in person,” said Amani Kirk, Lincoln East senior. “Obviously, you know there’s a ton of different college around the United States, but you come to this and you see all of the different college and see what’s close to you and available.”

This was the second year LPS hosted the in-house college fairs, which took place during school hours. That provides more access to students. They just needed to fill out an online form. That info would get put on a personal QR code, so students could share their info to college representatives with a simple scan.

