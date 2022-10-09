Monday Forecast: Summer-like conditions are back!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The pattern of above average high temperatures hold on for another few days as highs return to the 80s once again Monday and Tuesday. However, things will start to change as a cold front swings through the area on Tuesday and brings the chance for rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong to severe.

The warming trend continues for Monday as high temperatures rise into the upper 70s and low 80s across the area. Overall it will be a mostly sunny day with a warm southerly breeze from 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.... which will help usher in warmer air! Through the overnight we will remain mostly clear but we will continue to see a southerly wind component, which will help keep overnight low temperatures a bit warmer in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

We turn up the warmth once again for Tuesday and it may feel more like summer than fall.... highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s! While it will be a warm day... it will also bring some changes to our dry and quiet weather pattern. It will be a pretty breezy day with a warm moderate breeze from 15-20 mph gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. The main driver of our weather pattern change will be a cold front! The cold front will start to move into the northwest in the afternoon hours and eventually push through the area by Tuesday night. Along and behind the cold front cloud cover and precipitation chances will build. The best chance for rain and storms will be in the southeastern/eastern portion of Nebraska during the late afternoon to the evening hours. A few of these storms that develop in the southeast could be strong to severe as we have a marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the main storm threats. Overnight low temperatures will span the 30s to the 50s as the western half of the state will feel the effects of the cold front before the eastern half.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A few isolated strong to severe storms possible in eastern and south central portions of the area. (KOLN)

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Another cold front will swing through the area Wednesday and drop temperatures to the 60s and 70s for the remainder of the week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.