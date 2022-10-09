New traffic pattern on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 77 will move from a head-to-head configuration to a single-lane configuration for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project starting Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Northbound traffic will remain in the northbound lanes and southbound traffic will be moved onto the new southbound lanes. All other ramp configurations will remain the same.

Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB.

NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at ndot.info/TweetLSB and http://www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

