New traffic pattern on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 77 will move from a head-to-head configuration to a single-lane configuration for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project starting Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Northbound traffic will remain in the northbound lanes and southbound traffic will be moved onto the new southbound lanes. All other ramp configurations will remain the same.

Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB.

NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at ndot.info/TweetLSB and http://www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday.
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop
Rutgers vs. Nebraska
Huskers defeat Rutgers
MGN
Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit

Latest News

19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Platte
sb
Waverly wins District Softball title, advances to state for first time since 2004
Nebraska celebrates 50 years of Title IX
Nebraska Athletes celebrate 50 years of Title IX
Bennet VFD hosts Annual Pancake Feed
Bennet VFD hosts Annual Pancake Feed