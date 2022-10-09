Sen. Ben Sasse to meet with University of Florida students Monday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse begins meeting with students and faculty of the University of Florida Monday morning.

The second-term congressman from Fremont announced that if all goes well in Florida for the next month in terms of the meet and greets, he’ll resign his senate seat sometime in mid-December.

On Thursday the university announced that Sasse was its lone candidate to be the next president.

Sen. Sasse spent five years as president of Midland University in Fremont.

Gov. Ricketts has said he won’t appoint himself, meaning the next governor of Nebraska will pick who replaces Sen. Sasse.

