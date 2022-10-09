Sunday Forecast: Another round of above average temperatures arrive

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warming trend will bring significantly above average high temperatures for the next few days. Overall conditions will remain dry and mostly sunny.

Sunday will be a beautiful and pleasant day. Skies will be mostly sunny with a gentle northwesterly breeze. High temperatures across the state will rise to the 70s and will be significantly above normal for this time of year (average high temperature is around 68). Mostly clear skies overnight will allow low temperatures to fall back into the mid 30s to 40s. Saturday will most definitely be a day where you need a jacket in the morning but will be able to shed it by the afternoon!

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Monday Morning Lows
Monday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Another sunny, but even warmer day is on tap for Monday.... as high temperatures soar way above average into the 80s for most, with a few places still hanging onto the 70s. Winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph and will work to filter in warmer air! The warmer daytime temperatures and moderate warm breeze will help keep overnight low temperatures warmer...in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Tuesday Morning Lows
Tuesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

The warming trend will continue into Tuesday before a cold front moves through the area knocking back temperatures into the 60s -70s and brings a few small rain chances.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

