Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car crash and a gunshot in a neighborhood just blocks away from the Omaha Zoo.

Omaha Police says a 16-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger were headed eastbound on Vinton near 12th Street when they ran the red light and collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the truck told police he accidentally shot himself in the leg during the crash. He then allegedly gave the gun to his passenger who fled on foot.

The teenager was conscious and taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear if the passenger was located or if the gun has been found.

