Waverly ends 17-year drought, advances to State Softball Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Waverly softball team slugged its way to the District B-4 championship on Saturday. The Vikings scored 21 runs in a 2-game sweep over 4th-seeded Beatrice at Hannibal Park. The Vikings’ scoring outburst was highlighted by a grand slam from Husker recruit Malia Thoms. Alexis Shepard delivered a game-ending, 3-run home run in Game 2 against the Orangemen.

Waverly advances to next week’s NSAA State Tournament. The Vikings will be making their first state appearance since 2004.

🥎WAVERLY WALK-OFF🥎



Alexis Shepard hits a 3-run home run to send Waverly to the State Softball Tournament for the first time since 2004@wavhighsoftball @145activities @alexisshep10



📹credit: @skylee_nelson pic.twitter.com/JSziMBYLib — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 9, 2022

