Waverly ends 17-year drought, advances to State Softball Tournament

Waverly defeats Beatrice to claims the District B-4 championship and advance to the NSAA State Softball Tournament.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Waverly softball team slugged its way to the District B-4 championship on Saturday. The Vikings scored 21 runs in a 2-game sweep over 4th-seeded Beatrice at Hannibal Park. The Vikings’ scoring outburst was highlighted by a grand slam from Husker recruit Malia Thoms. Alexis Shepard delivered a game-ending, 3-run home run in Game 2 against the Orangemen.

Waverly advances to next week’s NSAA State Tournament. The Vikings will be making their first state appearance since 2004.

