38-year-old wakes up to gunshots in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man woke up to the sound of gunshots in southwest Lincoln Saturday night.

Lincoln Police were dispatched to 7th and Peach Streets on a report of gunshots at 9:39 p.m. Upon arrival, a 38-year-old man reported he was asleep in his home when he heard multiple gunshots. The victim then noticed one of the rounds had traveled through his front window, through the back of a couch and lodged in the wall separating the living room from the kitchen.

LPD said further investigation found an additional round struck the trunk of his Hyundai sedan and lodged in the rear passenger seatback. Ten spent shell casings were located around 450 feet north of the victim’s residence.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

