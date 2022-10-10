Envolve’s Vision Van heads through Nebraska for affordable eyecare

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Healthy eyes and the ability to see property are paramount in nearly everything a person does every single day.

Some people don’t have the means to make sure their vision is taken care of and that’s where Envolve comes in. Its mobile clinic is now making its way through Nebraska, providing free eyecare to those who are under-insured, or who may not have insurance at all.

On Monday, dozens of people in Lincoln had the chance to see an eye doctor, get a pair of frames, and some were able to access other services and sign up for Medicaid.

“Vision is a very important part for our ability to function in our society,” said Pat Lopez, Health Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. “It is a wonderful opportunity for them to get screened and to be offered glasses if that is necessary.”

Over the next few weeks, the Vision Van will be heading to other cities in Nebraska including: the following: Omaha, Gering, Grand Island, Columbus, Norfolk and West Point. The team at Nebraska Total Care, the sponsor of the van, hopes to reach hundreds of people.

