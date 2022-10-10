Huskers conclude Fall Season with two wins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team concluded the fall season on Sunday with two wins. The Huskers claimed a 10-3 victory over Colorado State before finishing the weekend with a 3-2 win over Omaha. In game one, Mya Felder led NU on offense, tallying three hits and three RBIs while Courtney Wallace led in the circle with six strikeouts. Wallace held the Rams to only one hit in four innings. In game one, the Huskers led 1-0 after three innings, but the Rams scored once in the fourth inning to tie the game. Nebraska regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after scoring six times, and then added three more in the fifth. CSU score once in the sixth and the seventh, but it was not enough as NU claimed the win.

Courtney Wallace earned the win holding the Rams to only one hit through four innings. Kendall Mangel threw three innings, holding CSU to only two hits. Colorado State starter Sydney Hornbuckle recorded the loss for the Rams as she gave up three hits and one run through three innings. Offensively, Mya Felder finishing 3-for-4 on the day, adding three RBIs. Caitlynn Neal tallied four RBIs for the Big Red. Nebraska took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first after a bases loaded walk. Billie Andrews led off with a walk. Wallace singled to left field to put runners on first and second, and with one out, Felder singled to right field.

Neal was walked to put the Huskers on the board first. Colorado State evened the game in the fourth after a passed ball allowed one run to score. With one out, a fielding error and a double put runners at second and third. A passed ball allowed the runners to advance, tying the game at 1-1. The Huskers responded with sixth in the bottom of the fourth. A bases-loaded walk, a single, and two doubles made it a 7-1 game. NU extended the lead with three more runs in the fifth. Another bases-loaded walk added the first run of the inning. A fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly from Caitlynn Neal added two more to make it a 10-1 game. The Rams added one in the sixth and seventh, but it was not enough as the Huskers claimed game one, 10-3. In game two, NU got out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Omaha responded with one in the second. Nebraska extended its lead with one run in the third. The Mavs scored one run in the fifth, but the Huskers were able to hold off Omaha in the 3-2 victory.

Sarah Harness earned the win in the circle, pitching the complete game while holding Omaha to only four hits while striking out six. For Omaha, Kamryn Meyer pitched the complete game, giving up seven hi and three runs while earning the loss.

Offensively, seven Huskers recorded a hit while Felder tallied two RBIs. The Huskers took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. With one out, Wallace singled and then stole second. A fielding error allowed Sydney Gray to reach first while advancing Wallace to third base. Felder singled up the middle, scoring Wallace and Gray.

Omaha responded with one in the second. With one out, a single put a runner on first. After a ground out, a double to right center, scored one to make it a 2-1 game. Nebraska extended its lead in the third with one run. Gray doubled to start the inning. A ground out advanced Gray to third. Neal reached first on a fielder’s choice and on a throw down to second, Gray was able to steal home. The Mavs scored one in the fifth after a double and a single, but the Huskers were able to hold Omaha, claiming the second win of the day, 3-2.

The Huskers will return to action this spring for the 2023 season.

