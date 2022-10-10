Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down

(KOLNKGIN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend.

The Alamo Drafthouse is a chain of movie theaters known for serving dinner and drinks during the film. The chain started in Austin, Texas, and has since made its mark in several cities, including Omaha.

Alamo Drafthouse Omaha announced overnight the theater has shut down due to the impact of COVID-19. The theater opened in midtown Omaha on Nov. 5, 2009.

Although the location in Omaha has closed, the chain still has another nearby theater in La Vista.

And the Alamo Drafthouse isn’t the only movie theater in Omaha to close recently.

Westwood Cinemas 8 in Omaha closed down in April after showing movies for 30 years.

