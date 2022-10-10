Portion of county road to be given back to private owners

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County Commissioners passed a motion Monday to give a portion of Sommerset Road south of North Platte back to property owners who originally owned the land.

The road was initially take to be a part of the Nebraska State Highway System, but was later given back to the counties, and now a portion the road will be back into the hands of private owners.

“Long ago, I don’t have the dates in front of me,” said Micaela Wuehler, District 3 Commissioner, but I want to say early 1940′s and 50′s the state vacated these little pieces of right of way back to the county and I believe it is our responsibility to vacate that property back to the families that owned them in the beginning.”

Wuehler noted the possibility of this type of land transfer could happen more often in the future as cases come up.

Today’s meeting also passed a motion for the board to purchase real estate on North Dewey street as a new site for the Lincoln County Probation Offices. The motion implied that the building would be purchased via ARPA funding, but was not limited to just using those funds.

The new building would nearly double the size of the current probation offices in North Platte, and would allow them the ability to keep expanding as needed.

Currently the Lincoln County Probation Offices are located across from the courthouse on Third Street.

