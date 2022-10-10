Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval

“The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln currently,” Steve Glenn a developer said.

The tower is ‘9 Lincoln Park’, a 22-story skyscraper on the edge of the Haymarket.

The development would be built where the Melichar Gas Station, has sat for more than 50 years.

“It would be a stunning feature to the skyline of Lincoln, but it is also respectful to the state capital,” Glenn said.

Plans for the building include 36,000 square feet of office space, 70 luxury apartment units, a pool and cabanas on the 6th floor, and a members-only club on the top floor.

“It’s transformational but it’s timeless, that’s the other thing, we don’t want this thing to look like it was built in 2025, we want it to look like it’s brand new in 2045 and 2065,” Glenn said. “So it’s a very exciting project and one that we think and hope the community will be very proud of.”

The estimated cost of the project comes in at around $87 million and includes $23 million of tax increment financing, or TIF, which allows developers to use future property taxes to pay for upfront costs.

“I really appreciate the Haymarket and I want the best of it,” Rachel Walton of Lincoln said.

It would change the current skyline of Lincoln by becoming the second tallest building in the city, eclipsing the newly built Lied Center apartment building.

Lincoln residents are intrigued by what is to come

“I think it’s exciting to see the city itself is growing,” Jackson Myers said. “I think it is something we don’t see yet in the city.”

“I think the Haymarket has a classic downtown vibe, but I think that it might change the vibe but it would also keep the vibe normal.” Walton said.

Next steps include getting approval from the planning commission and city council. If approved developers hope to break ground this spring, and have a construction timeline of 24 months.

