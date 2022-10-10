Robber enters through third-story patio door; steals over $1,000 with accomplices

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two people were robbed on Sunday after a man entered their apartment through a third-story patio door.

Lincoln Police were called to the 2500 block of H Street on the report of a robbery at 2:35 a.m.

According to LPD, the 37-year-old male victim reported hearing a knock at their third-story patio door before it was forced open by an unknown man. The male victim struggled with the suspect, who made his way to the front door. The suspect unlocked the door, allowing two additional unknown men inside the apartment.

A 33-year-old female victim reported, at some point during the robbery, she was struck in the face by an unknown object, breaking her nose.

The male victim reported losing $1,000 in cash, his cell phone, and the female victim’s cellphone.

The female victim was treated at an area hospital.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
New traffic pattern on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday.
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Platte
Lincoln skyscraper rendering
Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Warm start to the week
38-year-old wakes up to gunshots in southwest Lincoln
Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
Nebraska General Election Voter's Guide
2022 Nebraska General Election Voter’s Guide