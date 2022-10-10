Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline.

Officials said flights have not been affected.

A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day.

He said IT and security people are investigating.

It’s a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted.

A spokeswoman said LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
New traffic pattern on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday.
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Platte
Lincoln skyscraper rendering
Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln

Latest News

Robber enters through third-story patio door; steals over $1,000 with accomplices
Servicemembers and their families are in limbo waiting for answers to claims after mistakes...
Hundreds of service members waiting for answers years after filing malpractice claims against military
This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester...
Prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. A small-business advocacy group has filed a new...
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
Monday High Temperatures
Warm start to the week