Tuesday Forecast: Warm and windy for Tuesday with storms possible Tuesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather over the course of the next week looks to remain fairly quiet as we head into mid-October. Tuesday looks to be the exception though, as an approaching cold front will keep the weather busy on Tuesday.

Through Monday evening, the weather will remain very quiet as we should have another incredibly nice evening across the state as skies remain mainly clear with comfortable temperatures for mid-October. Overnight tonight, skies are expected to remain clear to mostly clear across the state with lows falling into the 40s and 50s. On Tuesday, we should see a mainly sunny start to the day. Winds will be out of the south ahead of the front for most of the state and are expected to be a bit breezy for the balance of the day with gusts as high as 30 MPH or more expected. Towards Tuesday evening, clouds are expected to increase as the front begins to sweep through the state, storms are expected to possibly develop across parts of eastern Nebraska along and ahead the front. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. Behind the front, winds will turn to the northwest and be quite strong with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH possible.

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for southeastern Nebraska on Tuesday. Again, storms are expected to develop ahead of the front into Tuesday evening with storms then pushing to the east into eastern Nebraska. Hail and damaging winds are the primary threats.

As mentioned, low temperatures to start Tuesday look to be in the 40s and 50s from west to east across the state. In Lincoln, overnight lows are forecast to only fall into the upper 50s on Tuesday - our normal low temperature is in the mid 40s.

Afternoon high temperatures on Tuesday will be warm with forecast highs into the lower and middle 80s across most the state. These are numbers that are about 10° to 15° above normal for mid-October.

As mentioned earlier, expect breezy to windy conditions through the day on Tuesday. Winds from the south will dominate through most of the day with gusts up to 30 MPH or more. As the front sweeps across the state, winds will turn to the northwest and could gust to 40 MPH or more.

The extended forecast is highlighted by a brief cool down behind the front into Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures falling to the low 70s and then into the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back to the mid to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday before another cold front arrives Saturday into Sunday, sending temperatures down to the low 60s on Sunday and into the 50s by next Monday. Winds are expected to remain breezy to windy on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before they subside for Friday into the weekend. Chances for rain are pretty sparse over the next week with our best chance for rain likely coming late Tuesday into Tuesday night as the front pushes through eastern Nebraska. Past that, dry weather is forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

