Warm start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The warming trend continues for the first few days of this week with temperatures well above average for this time of the year. A cold front moves through the area Tuesday and cools us down for the middle of the week. Rain is possible Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

Today will be sunny to mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds becoming south and southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The bulk of Tuesday should be mostly sunny, but clouds will increase late in afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially in Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. Some storms could be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has part of Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas in a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday so isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. Tuesday should also be breezy with south and southwest winds becoming north and northwest behind the cold front at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in part of Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas Tuesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler and breezy. It should then warm up a bit for Friday and Saturday before cooling down again Sunday.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

