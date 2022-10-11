22-year-old deputy killed in crash while on duty

By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A deputy in Kansas was killed in a car crash Friday night while on duty.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.

She served at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility for more than a year before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in February.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Kelvin Burgett from Arizona was driving westbound on 29th Street North when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Carter’s patrol vehicle on the driver’s side.

Burgett was taken to a hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

No further information about the crash was available.

Sedgwick County is located in central Kansas and encompasses the city of Wichita.

