Catch the moon and Mars together this week

Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.
Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WHSV/Gray News) – There’s no better way to celebrate the start of the spooky season than with a full moon.

Earth’s natural satellite reached its peak illumination Sunday night.

On Friday, the moon will be accompanied by mars, which will be located several finger-widths to the lower right of the moon.

According to WHSV, both will rise in the east-northeastern sky.

You can catch the pair together with a single pair of binoculars the entire night after 10 p.m. ET.

By sunrise, the moon will have distanced itself from Mars and be located directly above it. At that point, they will be in the southwestern sky.

There are two more full moons on the calendar for 2022 – Nov. 8 and Dec. 7.

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

