LFR battles 2-alarm fire at central Lincoln apartment building

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens...
Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th St. & Normal Boulevard.(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th St. & Normal Boulevard.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th St. & Normal Boulevard.(Ryan Swanigan)

The call for the fire came out just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Eastbound traffic on Normal is impacted but not totally blocked. No injuries have been immediately reported.

A 10/11 reporter on scene says the fire appears to be out.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

