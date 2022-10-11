LFR battles 2-alarm fire at central Lincoln apartment building

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th St. & Normal Boulevard.

The call for the fire came out just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Eastbound traffic on Normal is impacted but not totally blocked. No injuries have been immediately reported.

A 10/11 reporter on scene says the fire appears to be out.

