LFR battles 2-alarm fire at central Lincoln apartment building
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th St. & Normal Boulevard.
The call for the fire came out just after 11 p.m. Monday.
Eastbound traffic on Normal is impacted but not totally blocked. No injuries have been immediately reported.
A 10/11 reporter on scene says the fire appears to be out.
