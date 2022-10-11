LSW Prepares for 10th straight state tournament appearance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southwest softball is headed back to the state tournament for the tenth year in a row after winning the Class A title in 2021.

“We’re excited we didn’t want to lose the streak of not going to state so we are for sure excited,” senior pitcher and third baseman Taylor Coleman said.

It was a rough start to the 2022 season and it was one the Silverhawks were not a custom to. LSW for the first time in 20 years has a new coach leading the charge in Mitch Ohnoutka after long time head coach Mark Watt retired after last season. The Silverhawks started 2022 at 8-7 through their first 15 games and settled in midway through the season.

“We obviously had doubts but I feel like we just kept working through it and obviously trusted each other and trusted the process so I think that really helped us,” said senior outfielder Taylor Korecky.

The 10 year streak of appearing at state for LSW dates back to 2013 and they have won two state titles since then in 2018 and 2021. The Silverhawks will look to go back-to-back for the first time since doing it back in 2008-09.

