Nearly $50,000 in tools stolen from Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are investigating after nearly $50,000 worth of tools were stolen from a Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln.

LPD took a report from a Spectrum employee Monday morning, who said their work trailer located just northeast of 16th St. and Old Cheney Rd. had been entered sometime in the last 2-3 weeks.

The employee said the fence behind the trailer had been cut and the rear hatch was pried open. Numerous fiber related tools were taken from the trailer. The loss estimate is $49,802, according to LPD.

Investigators are hoping to obtain security video in the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln skyscraper rendering
Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln
38-year-old wakes up to gunshots in southwest Lincoln
Robber enters through third-story patio door; steals over $1,000 with accomplices
Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens...
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
A Nebraska woman who we won't name, believes she's in a relationship with a retired Four Star...
Concerned daughter shares romance scam warning

Latest News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens...
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
The drive will take place Oct. 1-21, with a kick-off coat distribution at PCM’s Help Center...
YMCA of Lincoln hosts second annual coat drive
YMCA of Lincoln hosts second annual coat drive
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!