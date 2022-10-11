Nearly $50,000 in tools stolen from Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are investigating after nearly $50,000 worth of tools were stolen from a Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln.

LPD took a report from a Spectrum employee Monday morning, who said their work trailer located just northeast of 16th St. and Old Cheney Rd. had been entered sometime in the last 2-3 weeks.

The employee said the fence behind the trailer had been cut and the rear hatch was pried open. Numerous fiber related tools were taken from the trailer. The loss estimate is $49,802, according to LPD.

Investigators are hoping to obtain security video in the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

