San Francisco man gets 11 year for transporting drugs in Nebraska

Troopers locate meth, marijuana, cocaine in I-80 traffic stop near Grand Island
Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha was sentenced for transporting drugs across Nebraska.
Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha was sentenced for transporting drugs across Nebraska.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for transporting drugs through Nebraska.

United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha of San Francisco, to a term of 135 months following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release.

On Nov. 4, 2021, Rocha, along with Jose Alfredo Ek-Poot and Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, were traveling east on Interstate 80 near Grand Island when they were stopped by a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol for driving 87 mph in a 75-mph zone. Rocha was the driver, Jiminez-Noveno was the front seat passenger, and Ek-Poot was seated in the back.

When the trooper approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car and he saw a bag of marijuana inside the car. When troopers searched the car, a mason jar containing marijuana was located in the front-passenger-door compartment. A backpack containing a methamphetamine pipe was discovered on the front passenger floorboard. Rocha was searched and he had a small bag of cocaine in his pocket.

In the trunk, troopers found approximately 8.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.5 pounds of marijuana, and 10.8 ounces of cocaine.

Rocha pleaded guilty on July 6, 2022. Ek-Poot is set for a pretrial status conference hearing on Nov. 3. Jiminez-Noveno pleaded guilty on Aug. 30 and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 21.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln skyscraper rendering
Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln
38-year-old wakes up to gunshots in southwest Lincoln
Robber enters through third-story patio door; steals over $1,000 with accomplices
Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens...
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
A Nebraska woman who we won't name, believes she's in a relationship with a retired Four Star...
Concerned daughter shares romance scam warning

Latest News

Stellar Industries is expanding its Hastings plant.
Hastings plant expanding, adding workers
Kawasaki Rail Car wins Coolest Thing contest by Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance.
Kawasaki’s subway car wins “Coolest Thing” contest
Two arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln
.
Nearly $50,000 in tools stolen from Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln