Third-grade teacher beats breast cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln woman is breathing a sigh of relief these days, she’s grateful to be alive after a bout with breast cancer and dozens of rounds of radiation therapy.

On average, more than a quarter of a million women receive a breast cancer diagnosis each year. Now she’s part of another statistic, joining a growing number of survivors.

On Tuesday, 10/11 NOW spoke with a teacher at Maxey Elementary School. For her, this school year looks a lot different than last year. Just this March, her doctors diagnosed her with a form of breast cancer that, if left untreated, has the potential to spread to other parts of the body.

It’s a peaceful day in Amy Frankforter’s third-grade classroom. A place she’s happy to be, especially after the turmoil of her months-long battle with breast cancer. Amy found the lump herself earlier this year at the age of 51. After a series of tests, the worst was confirmed. It was invasive lobular carcinoma, a cancer of the milk-producing glands.

“I couldn’t believe it, it was a feeling of disbelief, because I don’t have breast cancer in my family,” Amy said.

The tumor was tested and removed and Amy had a double mastectomy. She was put on medication and underwent radiation therapy.

“I feel like I lost six months of my life because it’s kind of all just this unbelievable thing that has happened,” Amy said.

But Amy said six months lost is nothing compared to where she could have been.

A recent study shows that the death rate for breast cancer has dropped 43% in the last three decades. That’s 460,000 fewer deaths from 1989 to 2020. That’s due in part to catching cancer earlier and better treatments. Dr. Rachel Jendro helped to treat Amy.

“So the earlier those are caught the just the better prognosis they have and they’ll do great,” Dr. Jendro said.

While Amy’s cancer wasn’t caught until stage three, Amy did regular breast exams and went in to get help. Now she’s cancer free.

“Women being educated about awareness and going to get their mammogram, that’s a big piece, too,” Dr. Jendro said.

Now for the woman who may find a lump or a difference in her breast today, Amy has a message for you.

“Get it checked, get it checked. Don’t think that it’s nothing. Because it could be something,” Amy said.

Another statistic from that study is also incredibly unfortunate and highlights a glaring disparity. While black women have a lower incidence rate of breast cancer, the death rate is 40% higher for black women.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.