Tuesday Forecast: Warm and breezy with evening thunderstorms possible.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be warm and breezy Tuesday across Nebraska. A cold front will move across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, mainly in eastern Nebraska. It will be cooler and windy on Wednesday and Thursday.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather this evening in far eastern and southeastern Nebraska. This means a few isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible in eastern Nebraska this evening. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm in the Lincoln area on Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid 80s with a gusty south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

Temperatures will be well above average on Tuesday afternoon with highs reaching into the low to mid 80s out ahead of an approaching cold front. (KOLN)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening into early Wednesday morning. Clearing skies expected late with a low around 50 degrees. It will be breezy tonight with a west wind becoming northwesterly 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Breezy and cooler Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny, windy and cooler on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 70s with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Breezy and cooler. (1011 Weather)

Continued breezy and even cooler on Thursday. Highs in the mid 60s with a northwest wind continuing 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 35 and 40 mph.

Breezy and cooler. (1011 Weather)

Friday through Tuesday will be dry with warm temperatures Friday and Saturday followed by a cooling trend into next week.

Dry weekend expected with warm temperatures on Saturday, cooler on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

