Two arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.

As the vehicle exited I-80 and began traveling southbound on 56th Street, the trooper attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to yield, performed a U-turn, and began fleeing northbound on Highway 77. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle continued northbound with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Upon reaching Wahoo, the vehicle turned westbound on Highway 92. As the vehicle passed north of Brainard on Highway 92, a Butler County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle. A trooper then performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. Both occupants were then taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Than Tun, 22, of Omaha, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking $5,000+, possession of burglary tools, possession of an open alcohol container, and numerous traffic violations. The passenger, Kyaw Wah, 21, of Omaha, was arrested for possession of burglary tools and possession of an open alcohol container. Both men were lodged in Butler County Jail.

The entire pursuit lasted approximately 30 minutes.

