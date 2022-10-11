Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania

Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
By WFMZ staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WFMZ) - Two people were hurt when a dynamite truck exploded in Pennsylvania.

Emergency dispatchers say the blast happened on Monday. Officials say there are no details about what led up to the explosion.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion and say federal, state and local authorities have been notified.

The two victims are expected to survive.

“So far is some property damage, and we do have a few people that are were injured, but it’s non life threatening. It’s not critical,” said Michael, regulatory compliance manager at Maine Drilling and Blasting.

