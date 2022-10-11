Wednesday Forecast: Fall-like weather on the way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a Tuesday that was well into the 80s, Wednesday’s weather looks more reasonable for this time of year.

However, we will have to contend with the possibility of severe weather late Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday. A cold front moving through Tuesday evening may set off an isolated severe thunderstorm or two in southeast Nebraska. The risk is marginal for damaging winds and large hail.

Storm Prediction Center: Tuesday Outlook (KOLN)

Any rain that falls in the overnight hours will quickly exit Wednesday morning. An additional isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out, but Wednesday should be mostly dry. The aforementioned cold front will keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s north of I-80 with low 70s south of the interstate. Closer to the South Dakota border upper 50s to low 60s are possible. Breezy conditions are also likely as winds shift out of the north behind the front.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday remains cool with low to mid 60s forecasted across the state. Blustery conditions will continue, but it should be a mostly sunny day as well.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Temperatures rebound on Friday, before cooling down once again over the weekend. Unfortunately it looks to be dry over this period as well.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

