YMCA of Lincoln hosts second annual coat drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Winter weather in Nebraska can bring hardships to the homeless, but this year a familiar organization is stepping in to bring some warmth and relief from the cold to those who need it most. During the month of October, all four Lincoln YMCA locations will be participating in a coat drive to benefit People’s City Mission. Last year’s inaugural coat drive generated over 2,300 coats thanks to the generosity of YMCA members and the Lincoln community.

Community members that donate a new or gently used coat will receive a free pass to “Try the Y” for a week, valid through the end of the year. Current YMCA members donating coats will also have a chance to win a Free Y Membership for 2023.

“For more than 150 years, we have stayed true to our mission of strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility—making sure our neighbors are supported,” shared Barb Bettin, President & CEO of the Lincoln YMCA. “This effort is a reflection of just that, and we’re thrilled to once again partner with People’s City Mission.”

The drive will take place Oct. 1-21, with a kick-off coat distribution at PCM’s Help Center starting at 9am on Friday, Nov. 4.

Coat Drive Drop-off Locations:

Cooper YMCA – 6767 S. 14th Street

Copple Family YMCA – 8700 Yankee Woods Drive

Fallbrook YMCA – 700 Penrose Drive

Northeast YMCA – 2601 N. 70th Street

To learn more about the YMCA Coat Drive, visit YMCALincoln.org.

