Busch details defensive progress, Huskers prepare for Purdue

Nebraska interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch spoke to members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He touched on how this week of preparation has gone.

”Today was turnover Wednesday, so turnovers were our heavy theme of today. Yesterday was competition Tuesday, so the guys have been competing,” Busch said. “One thing our guys have been doing is practicing at a very high level with effort. We are very happy to be able to get back and be able to get a win last week. It helped a little but being able to get back and have Saturday off from the short week, to help us get ready for what is a huge game for us on Saturday against a ridiculously gifted football team.”

He commented on how the positive momentum can help the team moving forward. “That’s always a positive. There’s gonna be a lot of tough situations in this game. The mood is always better after wins. We also know we are in for a monumental battle at their place with a great crowd and great players.”

He explained how Malcolm Hartzog has made a big impact in his true freshman season.”Love Malcolm and how he fought back and did a lot of good things. They got a couple balls on him, everyone knows that. It wasn’t like he was in bad coverage, he was in good shape. For a true freshman, he did not give up. He has a lot of fight in him. Malcolm is the kind of guy you want to go to war with any day. He’s a real dude and I love coaching him.”He mentioned how the players have been putting the time in during the week.”

They live around here. That’s the thing you look for in a football team,” Busch said. “Our hallways are packed with players all the time. They get here at 6 o’clock in the morning, and we have guys that are in this building until they leave in the evening. They are always around us, asking questions. We will be in meetings and they’ll be poking their heads in and asking questions about certain plays.”

The Huskers will once again hit the road when they take on Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on BTN, with radio coverage provided by Huskers Radio Network.

