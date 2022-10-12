CHI Health comments on recent IT issues with parent company

CHI Health vendor reports cyber breach
CHI Health vendor reports cyber breach(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In early October, CHI Health’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, experienced an IT security incident that impacted some of its facilities - including all the facilities in Nebraska’s division.

Wednesday afternoon, CHI released a few more details into what its calling a cyber attack, noting multiple facilities have been impacted by that attack.

The most notable included Dignity Health and Virginia Mason Medical Center which saw impacts on their operations. CHI also said there are other parts of its system, like electronic health records, that remain offline.

In a statement, CHI said in part: “To further assist and support our team in the investigation and response process, we engaged leading cybersecurity specialists and notified law enforcement. We are conducting a thorough forensics investigation as we restore full functionality and reconnect our systems.”

A timeline of when those resources might be back online is unknown.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln
Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens...
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
Nebraska junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced on Tuesday that he would be...
Husker wide receiver enters transfer portal
A Nebraska woman who we won't name, believes she's in a relationship with a retired Four Star...
Concerned daughter shares romance scam warning
Omaha native Faron Medhi crowned Miss Teen USA 2022

Latest News

Nebraska receives $442 million from federal infrastructure investment
Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska
HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm)
HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm)
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday Forecast: And the winds came sweeping down the Plains...
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams