CHI Health comments on recent IT issues with parent company

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In early October, CHI Health’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, experienced an IT security incident that impacted some of its facilities - including all the facilities in Nebraska’s division.

Wednesday afternoon, CHI released a few more details into what its calling a cyber attack, noting multiple facilities have been impacted by that attack.

The most notable included Dignity Health and Virginia Mason Medical Center which saw impacts on their operations. CHI also said there are other parts of its system, like electronic health records, that remain offline.

In a statement, CHI said in part: “To further assist and support our team in the investigation and response process, we engaged leading cybersecurity specialists and notified law enforcement. We are conducting a thorough forensics investigation as we restore full functionality and reconnect our systems.”

A timeline of when those resources might be back online is unknown.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.