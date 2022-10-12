CHI Health “in the process’ of restoring systems after cyber attack

CHI Health vendor reports cyber breach
CHI Health vendor reports cyber breach(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CHI Health says it is in the process of restoring systems taken offline due to a cyber attack earlier this month.

“As systems come back online, our providers will be able to access their patients’ electronic health records. Some systems, including patient access to MyChart, are expected to be available in the coming days,” a spokesperson for CHI Health said.

In early October, CHI Health’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, experienced an IT security incident that impacted some of its facilities - including all the facilities in Nebraska’s division.

The most notable included Dignity Health and Virginia Mason Medical Center which saw impacts on their operations. CHI also said other parts of its system, like electronic health records, were taken offline.

“Throughout this process, we have taken steps to protect our systems and maintain continuity of care. We are only taking steps to restore systems when it is safe and secure to do so. We thank our patients, clinicians, team members and the community for their patience,” the spokesperson said in a release.

A timeline of when those resources might be back online is unknown.

