Lincoln veteran gets free HVAC system

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln veteran who’s made sacrifices for his country is feeling some gratitude for his service. And because of it, he should have no problem keeping his home warm this winter.

Daniel Giles served in the Navy on the USS Independence, an aircraft carrier. He said he was a jack of all trades, performing tasks like deck maintenance and navigation.

After nine years, he left the Navy due to head and neck injuries he sustained on the ship. He still goes to regular doctor’s appointments and gets injections in his back and neck to ease the pain.

Now, he works here in Lincoln at the university, but is limited in what he can do.

His mother nominated him to receive a free HVAC system and installation from John Henry’s, replacing his from the 90s. In her nomination letter, she said she knew he would appreciate some relief in his daily life.

“...Pretty thankful, it got rid of some anxiety issues I had and lets me concentrate on some other things I need to get done,” Giles said. “(It’ll) keep me and the dogs comfortable during the summer and winter.”

‘Feel The Love’ is a campaign between Lennox Industries, a national outlet, and various local partner dealers. They’ve been installing furnaces across the country for those who need a little extra help, or can’t afford one since 2009. The campaign works by asking people to nominate someone they think could use a new HVAC system.

Lennox supplies the equipment, and companies like John Henry’s, which is in its first year of being in the program, supply the labor.

“It’s just my daily job so I just come to work, do it and take satisfaction when I’m done,” Chas Waldmann, an installer said. “Giving back always feels good in a scenario like this.”

The work and equipment on a job like this could cost upwards of $12,000. John Henry’s also replaced two air vents for free, updating them to city standards.

