Man arrested for headbutting officer following traffic stop in downtown Lincoln

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after police say he headbutted an officer following a traffic stop.

Tuesday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop of a car with expired registration near 14th and F Streets.

LPD said the officer checked the license plate information and found the suspected driver, a 33-year-old man, had a suspended drivers license.

According to police, the man stopped and got out of the car, then tried backpedaling away from the officer after he was advised his drivers license was suspended.

Police said the officer tried taking the man into custody and a struggle ensued that continued to the ground.

The officer was hit in the face when the man headbutted him, according to police, and from there the man was able to get back on his feet.

LPD said the officer tried tasing the man but it was unsuccessful and the man ran away.

According to police, the officer caught up to the man on S 18th, between D and E Streets, with help from additional officers.

The man was taken into custody and lodged in jail for assault on an officer. He was cited for obstructing a police officer, driving under suspension and no valid registration.

LPD said the officer did not require medical treatment.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens...
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
Two arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln
Nebraska junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced on Tuesday that he would be...
Husker wide receiver enters transfer portal
A Nebraska woman who we won't name, believes she's in a relationship with a retired Four Star...
Concerned daughter shares romance scam warning
Lincoln skyscraper rendering
Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln

Latest News

File Photo: Frozen water pipe
Homeowners should prepare pipes for freezing temperatures
LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the corner
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
A Lincoln veteran got a new HVAC system as part of the "Feel The Love" campaign, helping those...
Lincoln veteran gets free HVAC system