Man arrested for headbutting officer following traffic stop in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after police say he headbutted an officer following a traffic stop.

Tuesday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop of a car with expired registration near 14th and F Streets.

LPD said the officer checked the license plate information and found the suspected driver, a 33-year-old man, had a suspended drivers license.

According to police, the man stopped and got out of the car, then tried backpedaling away from the officer after he was advised his drivers license was suspended.

Police said the officer tried taking the man into custody and a struggle ensued that continued to the ground.

The officer was hit in the face when the man headbutted him, according to police, and from there the man was able to get back on his feet.

LPD said the officer tried tasing the man but it was unsuccessful and the man ran away.

According to police, the officer caught up to the man on S 18th, between D and E Streets, with help from additional officers.

The man was taken into custody and lodged in jail for assault on an officer. He was cited for obstructing a police officer, driving under suspension and no valid registration.

LPD said the officer did not require medical treatment.

