Thursday Forecast: And the winds came sweeping down the Plains...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With winds gusting at 35-45 mph on Wednesday, more of the same appears likely on Thursday.

Meanwhile, temperatures will rise into the 60s across 10-11 country Thursday. However it does look to be a little cooler in the Capital City. Low 60s are expected along the South Dakota border with mid to upper 60s on the Kansas border. Statewide sunshine will be likely as well, with a chance of partly cloudy skies.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

On Friday, temperatures warm into the 70s making for an above average day. Low 70s are forecasted in far northern and eastern portions of Nebraska with mid to upper 70s elsewhere. It looks to be the final day of this 3-day windy stretch as well.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Another cooldown is possible over the weekend, but this will be seasonable for this time of year. For those who were lucky enough to see rain Tuesday evening, we hope you enjoyed it because another extended dry stretch is on tap.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

