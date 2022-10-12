Thursday Forecast: And the winds came sweeping down the Plains...

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With winds gusting at 35-45 mph on Wednesday, more of the same appears likely on Thursday.

Meanwhile, temperatures will rise into the 60s across 10-11 country Thursday. However it does look to be a little cooler in the Capital City. Low 60s are expected along the South Dakota border with mid to upper 60s on the Kansas border. Statewide sunshine will be likely as well, with a chance of partly cloudy skies.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)

On Friday, temperatures warm into the 70s making for an above average day. Low 70s are forecasted in far northern and eastern portions of Nebraska with mid to upper 70s elsewhere. It looks to be the final day of this 3-day windy stretch as well.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Another cooldown is possible over the weekend, but this will be seasonable for this time of year. For those who were lucky enough to see rain Tuesday evening, we hope you enjoyed it because another extended dry stretch is on tap.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln
Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens...
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
Nebraska junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced on Tuesday that he would be...
Husker wide receiver enters transfer portal
A Nebraska woman who we won't name, believes she's in a relationship with a retired Four Star...
Concerned daughter shares romance scam warning
Omaha native Faron Medhi crowned Miss Teen USA 2022

Latest News

Not expecting any large swings with the temperature over the next 7 days. Dry conditions will...
Windy and cooler Wednesday
Cooler and Windy This Afternoon
Brandon's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: Fall-like weather on the way