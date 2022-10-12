Windy and cooler Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved east of Nebraska and in its wake we will have cooler temperatures along with windy conditions. The windy conditions continue on Thursday with even cooler temperatures expected. Warmer on Friday, but then cooler over the weekend. Dry weather is expected into next week.

Mostly sunny, windy and cooler in Lincoln Wednesday afternoon. High temperature around 70 degrees may occur early in the afternoon with the temperatures falling to the lower 60s by late Wednesday afternoon. Northwest wind will increase 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Windy and cooler. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear, blustery and cool with the low bottoming out in the mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cool and blustery Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and continued windy on Thursday with even cooler temperatures. Highs in the mid 60s with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Windy and cooler Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Friday will be warmer and then a little cooler for the weekend. Dry conditions expected over the next 7 days.

Not expecting any large swings with the temperature over the next 7 days. Dry conditions will continue. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.